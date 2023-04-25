Study finds single women earning only 92% of male counterparts' pay

A new study by Wells Fargo has revealed that single women are the fastest-growing group in the labor market. Despite this, their wage gap is increasing as never-married single women working full-time earn only 92% of what their single male counterparts earn. The report also found single women have 18% lower net worth than men, which increases to 29% for never-married women. ForbesWomen editor Maggie McGrath, and Vice Chair of the Forbes 30/50 Summit, Huma Abedin, join Mika Brzezinski to discuss the latest report and what can be done to close the gender wage gap.April 25, 2023