  • Now Playing

    04:53
Morning Joe

Singer/songwriter Jewel raises awareness around mental health

04:53

Singer/songwriter Jewel has launched the #NotAloneChallenge to raise awareness for mental health throughout the holiday season and to offer free mental health resources, and she joins Morning Joe to discuss.Nov. 9, 2022

  • Now Playing

    04:53
