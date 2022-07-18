IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Sharpton: Trump isn't running for the White House — he's trying to avoid the big house

05:13

The Morning Joe panel discusses new Rolling Stone reporting that alleges that former President Donald Trump has been telling his team that he needs to be president again to save himself from criminal probes. Mika Brezinski, Joe Scarborough, Rev. Al Sharpton, and John Heilemann discuss.  July 18, 2022

