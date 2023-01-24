IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

'Nobody should have to go through this': Seven killed in Half Moon Bay shooting

03:29

California State Assembly Member Marc Berman joins Morning Joe to discuss the latest details in a mass shooting involving a gunman opening fire at two agricultural businesses in Northern California on Monday.Jan. 24, 2023

