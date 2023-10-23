IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Senior Advisor to Netanyahu: When Israel does go into Gaza, it will be after much thought

08:38

Senior Advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, Mark Regev, discusses the possibility of a ground invasion in Gaza and why he says when Israel does go into Gaza it will do so after much thought.Oct. 23, 2023

