Senators return from bipartisan Ukraine trip as U.N. team heads to nuclear plant

- UP NEXT
Judge set to rule on Trump request for special master06:55
Times Square now a gun-free zone under new rules in New York07:09
Karl Rove says Trump not allowed to take documents from White House08:26
New polling shows a major momentum shift for Democrats03:21
Heilemann: Trump is panicked and can see he's headed for an indictment11:37
DOJ releases picture of some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago08:06
Trump hires former Florida solicitor general to defense team02:25
Fetterman won't participate in debate with Oz, calls out Oz for mocking his recovery02:19
MAGA Republicans apparently don't believe in democracy anymore: Rep. Jeffries04:45
Ignatius: Gorbachev swung the door of 'monstrous Soviet regime' open08:49
A nightmare scenario if Trump gets a second term: The Atlantic07:18
Trump works to reactivate dangerous QAnon conspiracy09:17
Joe: Biden leaned in, went on the offensive and it will break through to Independents08:32
Not everyone with 'political integrity' should run, says writer07:45
What Trump wants for the GOP in Pennsylvania is bad for the party04:32
Why Latino voters feel largely ignored by both parties...and what to do about it05:44
How Kari Lake is leveraging the 2020 Biden call in Arizona03:29
The incredible, true story of how U.S. vets helped save an Afghan soldier08:24
Hopes for a 'red wave' are receding ahead of the midterms, and here's why05:44
McConnell fundraises for MAGA Republicans after criticizing candidate quality04:04
- UP NEXT
Judge set to rule on Trump request for special master06:55
Times Square now a gun-free zone under new rules in New York07:09
Karl Rove says Trump not allowed to take documents from White House08:26
New polling shows a major momentum shift for Democrats03:21
Heilemann: Trump is panicked and can see he's headed for an indictment11:37
DOJ releases picture of some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago08:06
Play All