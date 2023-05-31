IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: Republicans screaming about debt ceiling now went along with Trump three times

    09:24

  • Chris Christie set to enter the 2024 presidential race

    03:48

  • Rep. Clyburn: We are at the limit in large measure because of what happened under Trump

    08:43
    Senator stresses need for spiritual discussion in political dialogue

    10:57
    Sen. Murphy: Somehow, paying the country's bills has become a partisan issue

    05:35

  • Are the anti-Trump Republican forces starting to implode?

    09:48

  • Ben Platt returns to Broadway in Tony-nominated 'Parade'

    03:31

  • Dick Gephardt: I am hopeful Congress will get a debt deal done

    11:32

  • Sen. Hawley responds to column about 'petty trolling' with 'petty trolling'

    05:59

  • James Comey: Trump poses a near-existential threat to the rule of law

    09:38

  • 'A win for all Americans': Head of National Economic Council praises debt agreement

    03:23

  • Head of conservative think tank makes 'bizarre and dangerous' comments about FBI

    07:38

  • House member looks for debt ceiling bill to 'cross the finish line' this week

    04:16

  • As president, DeSantis said he would 'destroy leftism' and 'woke ideology'

    10:15

  • 9 people, including 3 children, injured in shooting near Florida beach

    00:32

  • Biden pays respects to the fallen; Trump compares himself to fallen troops

    05:33

  • Joe: Sometimes grown ups are in charge in D.C. and things get done

    04:46

  • Vets from different wars bond over fly-fishing in 'Mending the Line'

    10:41

  • Outlines of a deal in Washington are starting to emerge

    09:52

  • Joe: We are grateful for the men and women who serve across the globe

    03:02

Morning Joe

Senator stresses need for spiritual discussion in political dialogue

10:57

Sen. Chris Murpy, D-Conn., discusses his new Daily Beast column on why he says the left, and the country, needs a spiritual renaissance.May 31, 2023

