IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Senator slams Trump for being proud of 'stripping away legal protections' for families, women
April 8, 202410:46

  • Israeli military pulls troops from southern Gaza

    06:43
  • Now Playing

    Senator slams Trump for being proud of 'stripping away legal protections' for families, women

    10:46
  • UP NEXT

    Trump promises to extend tax cuts for billionaires

    05:25

  • Trump again says he's 'proud' to have ended Roe v. Wade

    05:40

  • ‘This is a national emergency’: Inside the 'terrifyingly competent' Trump campaign

    12:09

  • Hours away from solar eclipse crossing the U.S.

    02:44

  • House Republican says Russian propaganda is 'being uttered on the House floor'

    07:01

  • House GOP in chaos as Republicans head for the exits

    05:02

  • 'King of the steel sculpture' Richard Serra passes away at 85

    08:27

  • 'XCLD' examines the evolution of cancel culture

    05:02

  • Parents of son abducted by Hamas feel 'shock' over no mention of hostages in Biden-Netanyahu talk

    08:35

  • Donny Deutsch: No chance Truth Social will ever be successful in terms of revenue

    04:51

  • U.S. economy added 303,000 jobs in March

    02:34

  • Maryland is still mourning loss of lives after bridge collapse, says governor

    05:42

  • 'Memory is on the ballot' this year as Trump gets an amnesia advantage

    04:49

  • A gulf in political opinions opens up between young men and women, analysis shows

    09:19

  • Joe: If we're going to guarantee Israel's existence, then we need a responsible partner

    12:18

  • World Central Kitchen calls for 'independent commission' to investigate strikes

    00:55

  • IDF calls strike on World Central Kitchen vehicles 'grave mistake'

    02:12

  • How cord cutting is impacting local television stations

    03:02

Morning Joe

Senator slams Trump for being proud of 'stripping away legal protections' for families, women

10:46

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., discusses Democrats calling on Biden to put conditions on U.S. military aid to Israel and former President Trump saying he's 'proud' to have ended Roe v. Wade.April 8, 2024

  • Israeli military pulls troops from southern Gaza

    06:43
  • Now Playing

    Senator slams Trump for being proud of 'stripping away legal protections' for families, women

    10:46
  • UP NEXT

    Trump promises to extend tax cuts for billionaires

    05:25

  • Trump again says he's 'proud' to have ended Roe v. Wade

    05:40

  • ‘This is a national emergency’: Inside the 'terrifyingly competent' Trump campaign

    12:09

  • Hours away from solar eclipse crossing the U.S.

    02:44

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All