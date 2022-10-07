IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • DOJ said to believe Trump has more documents: Report

  • Arizona faces 'very real possibility' election-denying Lake could win

  • 'Let's Be Frank' is a daughter's tribute to her late father

  • 'Adrift' looks at an America at a crossroads

  • Historic search-and-rescue underway in Florida

  • Huma Abedin on personal growth: Consider doing the thing that scares you the most

    Senator questions if U.S. should be trusting Saudi Arabia with critical decisions

    How a fired professor's example shows what's wrong with academia

  • Makeup legend Bobbi Brown: 'I don't regret anything'

  • Tom Ricks: The civil rights movement had the moral authority

  • Proud Boys leader pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy

  • Why America is history's 'most successful failing state'

  • Why OPEC+ decision is 'a slap in the face' to Biden

  • Unveiling the new 50 Over 50 List

  • William Shattner: We are aware of the awe and wonder of the universe

  • Kris Jenner: The boundaries others have set for us are imaginary

  • Republicans have opposed our plan to fix immigration, says House member

  • Secret Service under fire again following VP Kamala Harris' motorcade accident

  • Hoda Kotb: It gets greater later in life

  • Michael Steele: GOP support for Walker busts the party's family values lie

Senator questions if U.S. should be trusting Saudi Arabia with critical decisions

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Il., joins Morning Joe to discuss the effect of OPEC+’s announced production cuts on the war in Ukraine and why he says the Saudis choosing to stand behind Russian President Vladimir Putin and create an oil crisis 'puts more hardship on NATO, and the United States, and our allies, and gives more revenue to Putin, at just the moment in history when we don’t want that to occur.'Oct. 7, 2022

