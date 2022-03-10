Senator predicts 'strong bipartisan support' for Ukraine aid package
07:53
Share this -
copied
Foreign Relations Committee Chair, Sen. Bob Menendez, D-NJ, discusses the House's vote on an aid package for Ukraine, which the Senate is expected to vote on and approve this week. Sen. Menendez also discusses the importance of the U.S. doing what it can to help Ukraine protect its sky.March 10, 2022
Russia, Ukraine foreign ministers meet for high-level talks in Turkey
06:27
'Images our parents saw': In Ukraine, European community sees echoes of tragic past
03:27
Ukraine's premiere ballet dancers swap tutus for guns, join fight against Russian invasion
02:06
As world condemns attacks on Ukrainian hospitals, Russian officials brush it off
01:51
Now Playing
Senator predicts 'strong bipartisan support' for Ukraine aid package