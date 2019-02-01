Morning Joe

Senator predicts lawsuits over national emergency

07:58

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., weighs in on the president's latest remarks about the border, why she says the wall has become a political symbol and why she predicts lawsuits if the president moves to a national emergency.Feb. 1, 2019

