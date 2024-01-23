Senator on the effort to write Biden's name on the NH ballot

‘I can’t unsee that’: Mika reacts to Trump’s odd ‘ding, boom’ comment03:38
Ali Vitali: I think Haley is connecting in NH, but voters don't seem to want a Trump alternative07:15
Haley needs show why Trump is 'the bad guy' of 2024 politics: Chris Matthews02:20
Senator on the effort to write Biden's name on the NH ballot05:26
Rep. Taylor Greene: GOP 'completely eradicating' anyone not supporting Trump policies05:02
Joe: If Trump wins tonight, Republicans will lose again in the fall06:09
Joe: If an upset is going to happen anywhere, it will be in New Hampshire10:47
'The Showman' looks at the invasion that made a leader of Zelensky06:35
House Democrat hopes Republicans take border deal12:34
'Abortion rights are very much at risk in all 50 states,' says Gov. Whitmer05:32
Key decisions on abortion protections in 202403:57
Chris Matthews: Nikki Haley didn't rise to the occasion in New Hampshire07:49
'I had to flee my own state': Biden Harris campaign focuses on abortion rights in new ad00:38
Biden administration announces new abortion initiatives on Roe anniversary11:31
Rep. Stefanik says 'Trump hasn't lost his step,' yet Trump mispronounces her name05:21
John Heilemann: 'Empty seats all over the arena' for Trump rally in NH04:44
Biden mocks Trump over Haley, Pelosi mix-up07:12
Joe: Trump really thinks he’s running against Obama07:12
What could Haley do to pull out a win in New Hampshire?05:11
