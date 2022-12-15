IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Senator encourages Americans to remove TikTok from their devices

The Senate unanimously passed a bill Thursday to ban TikTok from all government devices as more politicians raise concerns over the national security implications from the Chinese-owned social media app. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Il., joins Morning Joe to discuss the Senate's move and  the House's passing of a bill to extend government funding for a week.Dec. 15, 2022

