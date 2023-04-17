IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Michigan Senator on Gun Control: "It's all about political will"

Morning Joe

Michigan Senator on Gun Control: "It's all about political will"

07:08

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) joins Morning Joe to discuss the urgent need for gun safety measures in light of the ongoing epidemic of mass shootings. Drawing on her experience passing legislation mandating car seats for children in Michigan, Stabenow argues that progress can be made with political will and community engagement. She calls for a point-by-point approach to gun safety measures, including the implementation of red flag laws and extended background checks. Stabenow emphasizes that these measures will not impede Americans’ right to hunt or protect themselves in their homes, and encourages all Americans to get involved in the fight for gun safety.April 17, 2023

    Michigan Senator on Gun Control: "It's all about political will"

