    Senate set to begin debate on voting rights

Morning Joe

Senate set to begin debate on voting rights

08:04

Senate Democratic leaders are determined to force a showdown over voting rights on the floor, even if it ends in failure for the cause. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Jan. 18, 2022

    Senate set to begin debate on voting rights

