IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • What can Dems who lost in '22 tell us about 2024?

    06:25

  • UAE launches first Arab-built moon rover

    04:28

  • How Heineken fosters belonging and inclusion at work

    04:54
  • Now Playing

    Senate Dems race to finalize spending bill deal

    05:34
  • UP NEXT

    'This is the beginning of the new beginning': NASA admin on Artemis I mission

    03:19

  • Arizona House member considers potential Senate bid

    05:55

  • Republicans in Congress divided on attacking Trump investigations: WaPo

    07:03

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says if she organized Jan. 6, 'we would have won'

    10:13

  • Meet the 18-year-old with the 'determination and drive' to become mayor

    03:25

  • NYC healthcare worker sounds alarm on city's mental health crisis

    09:58

  • Forbes/Know Your Value luncheon spotlights successful women over 50

    03:52

  • Rev. Al: 'Loudmouth' shows me and the country growing into different phases

    06:07

  • Sen. Coons: All Americans should celebrate Brittney Griner's return

    05:29

  • John Kirby: We are actively working to get Paul Whelan home as well

    11:13

  • Joe: Trump didn't give a damn about Paul Whelan when in office

    10:02

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaving the Democratic Party

    07:01

  • Brittney Griner touches down on U.S. soil

    00:24

  • New book looks at Janet Yellen's impact on the economy

    05:45

  • More classified documents found in Trump storage unit

    07:03

  • Hillary Clinton, Gloria Steinem, Malala Yousafzai set for Forbes 30/50

    07:14

Morning Joe

Senate Dems race to finalize spending bill deal

05:34

Congressional leaders and the White House are struggling to reach a deal on a massive government funding package, warning that they almost certainly will need to pass a short-term measure to avert a shutdown at the end of the week. NBC News' Sahil Kapur reports.Dec. 12, 2022

  • What can Dems who lost in '22 tell us about 2024?

    06:25

  • UAE launches first Arab-built moon rover

    04:28

  • How Heineken fosters belonging and inclusion at work

    04:54
  • Now Playing

    Senate Dems race to finalize spending bill deal

    05:34
  • UP NEXT

    'This is the beginning of the new beginning': NASA admin on Artemis I mission

    03:19

  • Arizona House member considers potential Senate bid

    05:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All