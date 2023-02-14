IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Three dead, five injured from mass shooting at Michigan State University

    09:39
  • Now Playing

    Biden outpacing Trump with 100th federal judge confirmed

    03:45
  • UP NEXT

    Parts of grand jury election report to be made public

    05:00

  • NATO allies discuss Ukraine aid; fmr. Ukrainian president says country needs 'game changer'

    06:47

  • 'The answer isn't permitless carry': House member rips bill DeSantis supports

    04:13

  • Rep. Slotkin: I'm filled with rage and I'm exhausted by these shootings

    05:20

  • Tip from public led to identifying Michigan shooter

    03:37

  • How Nikki Haley threw it all away

    09:59

  • Police: All shooting victims were MSU students, suspect identified

    01:15

  • Joe: Nikki Haley talks about being tough but we've seen the flip flops

    06:57

  • Joe: This is the America we're living in because of a handful extremists

    08:36

  • Nikki Haley announces 2024 presidential bid

    01:16

  • Will Haley have a fair shot as a woman candidate in the GOP?

    04:56

  • U.S. shoots down three more unidentified flying objects

    07:33

  • 'A House Made of Splinters' follows the lives of children in a Ukrainian orphanage

    07:26

  • Trump campaign paid to prove voter fraud but kept findings secret

    04:45

  • Biden escalates fight over Social Security and Medicare, frustrating Republicans

    03:44

  • How Trump and Kushner benefit from Saudi ties

    08:25

  • DeSantis faces challenge of when and how to counterattack Trump

    09:35

  • John Kirby: Domestic air travel a concern in downing of flying objects

    08:31

Morning Joe

Biden outpacing Trump with 100th federal judge confirmed

03:45

The Senate confirmed President Joe Biden’s 100th federal judge, a rate faster than former president Donald Trump. NBC News' Sahil Kapur reports on the racial and ethnic makeup of Biden's selections and how Republicans feel about the confirmation efficiency. Feb. 14, 2023

  • Three dead, five injured from mass shooting at Michigan State University

    09:39
  • Now Playing

    Biden outpacing Trump with 100th federal judge confirmed

    03:45
  • UP NEXT

    Parts of grand jury election report to be made public

    05:00

  • NATO allies discuss Ukraine aid; fmr. Ukrainian president says country needs 'game changer'

    06:47

  • 'The answer isn't permitless carry': House member rips bill DeSantis supports

    04:13

  • Rep. Slotkin: I'm filled with rage and I'm exhausted by these shootings

    05:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All