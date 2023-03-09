IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe on House GOP investigating Jan. 6: It is a clown show

    07:45

  • 'The anxiety is real': East Palestine residents on how derailment has impacted them

    07:23
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Warren: The president clearly has a plan that's going to work

    09:06
  • UP NEXT

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is hospitalized after falling

    00:32

  • John Kirby: Putin largely targeting civilian infrastructure in Ukraine

    05:42

  • On House floor, Rep. Raskin rails against Jan. 6 misinformation

    01:57

  • White House rebukes Fox News over its portrayal of January 6

    09:03

  • The game-changing conversations from the 30/50 Summit

    08:13

  • How the world's biggest companies survived the pandemic

    05:13

  • Petro Poroshenko: Ukraine needs more weapons to continue fighting in Bakhmut

    07:42

  • 'He never goes out in public anymore': Arizona election official faces threats

    06:42

  • Ukrainian first lady: There's not just one day to honor women

    04:50

  • Billie Jean King's advice to women: Follow the money

    05:26

  • Olena Zelenska: First women can continue to change the world

    07:27

  • Hillary Clinton: We have a lot of work to do and we can't take progress for granted

    03:31

  • 58 percent of New Hampshire GOP voters back Trump for primary

    05:00

  • Effort in Washington to curb excessive credit card late fees

    04:22

  • Joe: Such a serious breach by Rep. McCarthy to release security footage

    08:57

  • 'Everything is backwards': Three GOP states pull out of program protecting against voter fraud

    07:34

  • The most (and least) gender equal nations

    06:22

Morning Joe

Sen. Warren: The president clearly has a plan that's going to work

09:06

President Biden is set to unveil his 2024 budget proposal on Thursday. The plan will focus on expanding the economy, reducing the deficit and protecting Social Security and Medicare. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., joins Morning Joe to discuss the proposal and the debt ceiling debate.March 9, 2023

  • Joe on House GOP investigating Jan. 6: It is a clown show

    07:45

  • 'The anxiety is real': East Palestine residents on how derailment has impacted them

    07:23
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Warren: The president clearly has a plan that's going to work

    09:06
  • UP NEXT

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is hospitalized after falling

    00:32

  • John Kirby: Putin largely targeting civilian infrastructure in Ukraine

    05:42

  • On House floor, Rep. Raskin rails against Jan. 6 misinformation

    01:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All