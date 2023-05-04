IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Yusef Salaam: Trump was the fire starter for everything that happened to us

    11:43

  • FTC chair: A.I. tools can deliver benefits, but we need to be aware of the risks

    05:57

  • Violent crime at historic lows, yet San Francisco struggles with image problem

    10:38
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Warnock urges action to stop gun violence

    07:04
  • UP NEXT

    John Kirby: There was no U.S. involvement in Kremlin drone attack

    03:09

  • Billionaire Harlan Crow paid for Justice Thomas' child to attend private school: ProPublica

    10:09

  • 87 percent of Americans support background checks, polling shows

    04:45

  • Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embid named NBA MVP

    08:44

  • How country music can help in the gun reform fight

    04:11

  • 'Go woke, go broke': Florida residents weigh in on DeSantis' Disney feud

    04:26

  • What to expect when Fed raises interests rates again

    01:53

  • Russia claims Ukraine tried to assassinate Putin in drone attack on the Kremlin

    09:27

  • Joe: The defenses Trump's lawyers are using are out of the bad old days

    07:47

  • Yusef Salaam: People come up to me and tell me I give them hope

    03:00

  • Russia claims it foiled drone attack on the Kremlin

    05:19

  • Henry Winkler: I am on the edge of my seat with 'Barry' every week

    04:45

  • Fred Guttenberg: We are where we are today because the country listened to the gun lobby

    12:03

  • Police response time questioned in latest Texas shooting

    01:47

  • Sen. Padilla: 'The highest court shouldn't be subject to the lowest ethical standards'

    05:28

  • Bipartisan Senate push for protecting kids online

    05:40

Morning Joe

Sen. Warnock urges action to stop gun violence

07:04

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., on Wednesday called on Congress to act with new gun legislation following a shooting at a hospital in Atlanta. The Morning Joe panel discusses.May 4, 2023

  • Yusef Salaam: Trump was the fire starter for everything that happened to us

    11:43

  • FTC chair: A.I. tools can deliver benefits, but we need to be aware of the risks

    05:57

  • Violent crime at historic lows, yet San Francisco struggles with image problem

    10:38
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Warnock urges action to stop gun violence

    07:04
  • UP NEXT

    John Kirby: There was no U.S. involvement in Kremlin drone attack

    03:09

  • Billionaire Harlan Crow paid for Justice Thomas' child to attend private school: ProPublica

    10:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All