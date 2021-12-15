IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • DC attorney general sues Proud Boys, Oath Keepers for damages

    Sen. Warnock sees debt limit increase as model to pass voting rights legislation

    Why the Proud Boys are targeting schools boards and town councils

  • We believe we can influence Putin's decision on Ukraine, says Pentagon press secretary

  • Minnesota hospitals warn they are overwhelmed

  • A percentage of youth have had recent thoughts of self-harm, polling shows

  • How a Texas woman was arrested for 'illegal voting'

  • Rep. Swalwell: What privilege is Mark Meadows holding back?

  • A growing contrast and tension between democracies and autocracies

  • Justice Gorsuch cites 'fetal cell lines' in dissent but those lines common in testing

  • Joe: Mark Meadows is playing to an audience of one

  • Dr. Gottlieb: Coronavirus will be like the flu; we'll need therapeutics, vaccines annually

  • G-7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if it attacks Ukraine

  • 1980 and today: What we can learn from NATO's thwarting a Russian invasion

  • Robert Plant and Alison Krauss release first new record in 14 years

  • 'Elon Musk has influence on our lives, for better or worse'

  • 'A paper trail of treason': Jan. 6 committee scrutinizes document on overturning election

  • What Gov. DeSantis' rise says about the Republican Party's future

  • Homeland Security Secretary details federal response after tornadoes

  • Recovery efforts begin after tornadoes rip through several states

Morning Joe

Sen. Warnock sees debt limit increase as model to pass voting rights legislation

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., expressed his frustration that the Senate pass an increase in the debt limit without any Republican support but can’t use the same mechanism to pass stalled voting legislation. The panel discusses.Dec. 15, 2021

