Sen. Warnock sees debt limit increase as model to pass voting rights legislation
08:51
Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., expressed his frustration that the Senate pass an increase in the debt limit without any Republican support but can’t use the same mechanism to pass stalled voting legislation. The panel discusses.Dec. 15, 2021

Sen. Warnock sees debt limit increase as model to pass voting rights legislation
