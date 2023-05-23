Joe on Tim Scott launch: It's about time someone in the GOP says America is great

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-SC, on Monday launched his bid for the presidency. During his remarks at Charleston Southern University, Sen. Scott broke with some Republicans like Donald Trump in saying America was the 'greatest nation on God's green earth.' The Morning Joe panel discusses Scott's launch.May 23, 2023

