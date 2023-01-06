IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Sen. Stabenow: It's important to me to know when to pass the torch

04:43

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., announced Thursday that she won't seek re-election in 2024, setting the stage for a competitive Senate race in a key battleground state in a presidential election year. Sen. Stabenow joins Morning Joe to discuss her announcement.Jan. 6, 2023

