Morning Joe

Sen. Schumer: I hope House mainstream Republicans will come to their senses

07:17

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY, joins Morning Joe to discuss Kevin McCarthy's fight for House Speaker, how House Republicans have started off the new term and some of what Democrats have planned in the next two years.Jan. 10, 2023

