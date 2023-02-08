IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: Republicans were booing reality last night

    05:40

  • Sen. Romney rebukes 'sick puppy' Santos during State of the Union

    03:21
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Schumer: Biden cares so much about the needs, concerns of working families

    09:44
  • UP NEXT

    Senator accuses Biden of lying about GOP plans on Social Security and Medicare

    05:02

  • Biden repeats 'Finish the Job' line multiple times during address

    02:43

  • 'Some Like It Hot' heats up Broadway

    04:35

  • Attorney Mark Pomerantz confident Trump book not interfering with investigation

    11:28

  • Donna Kelce: Having both sons play in Super Bowl like winning the lottery

    06:00

  • Chris Matthews: Biden has an audience tonight, and he needs to use it

    09:28

  • Asa Hutchinson: Biden has chance to offer new insights on U.S.-China relations

    06:37

  • Melania Trump watched the 2019 ISIS raid from the Situation Room, according to a new book

    03:41

  • House member to highlight reproductive rights by bringing doctor to SOTU

    07:01

  • Press Secretary: Biden sees this as a moment to have a conversation

    10:03

  • Joe: If people don’t think Biden has accomplished much, they aren’t paying attention 

    09:35

  • Death toll soars past 5,000 in Turkey and Syria after powerful quake

    03:31

  • Salman Rushdie gives exclusive interview to the New Yorker

    08:30

  • In apparent rebuke to Trump, Kochs look to turn the page

    07:15

  • 2020 audio from Trump campaign staff shows plan to 'fan the flame' of voter fraud

    03:41

  • NYC mayor spends coldest night of year at migrant shelter

    03:10

  • Pamela Anderson: It's a rebel move to be happy and sexy at any age

    07:47

Morning Joe

Sen. Schumer: Biden cares so much about the needs, concerns of working families

09:44

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY, joins Morning Joe to discuss President Biden's State of the Union speech and the Republican response.Feb. 8, 2023

  • Joe: Republicans were booing reality last night

    05:40

  • Sen. Romney rebukes 'sick puppy' Santos during State of the Union

    03:21
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Schumer: Biden cares so much about the needs, concerns of working families

    09:44
  • UP NEXT

    Senator accuses Biden of lying about GOP plans on Social Security and Medicare

    05:02

  • Biden repeats 'Finish the Job' line multiple times during address

    02:43

  • 'Some Like It Hot' heats up Broadway

    04:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All