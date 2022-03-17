'Every weapon we give Ukraine is defensive,' says senator
11:17
Share this -
copied
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., why he isn't advocating a no-fly zone in Ukraine, his thoughts on how the White House has handled the Russian invasion and why he says if 'it shoots' the U.S. should ship it to Ukrainian forces.March 17, 2022
Russia attacks Ukrainian theater serving as a shelter
03:23
Now Playing
'Every weapon we give Ukraine is defensive,' says senator
11:17
UP NEXT
Joe: 'Ridiculous' that Medvedev must denounce Putin to play in Wimbledon
06:11
Rising Russian troop deaths take toll on morale
10:10
Zelenskyy asks Germany: Where is your leadership?
06:07
Two Ukrainian mothers make the hard choice to leave their country