IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Russia attacks Ukrainian theater serving as a shelter

    03:23
  • Now Playing

    'Every weapon we give Ukraine is defensive,' says senator

    11:17
  • UP NEXT

    Joe: 'Ridiculous' that Medvedev must denounce Putin to play in Wimbledon

    06:11

  • Rising Russian troop deaths take toll on morale

    10:10

  • Zelenskyy asks Germany: Where is your leadership?

    06:07

  • Two Ukrainian mothers make the hard choice to leave their country

    04:13

  • U.S. should be as supportive as possible to Ukraine, says House member

    10:22

  • With graphic detail and raw emotion, Zelenskyy pleads for U.S. to close Ukrainian skies

    05:31

  • Jon Meacham: Zelenskyy has captured the free world's imagination

    10:22

  • 'Humanitarian village' in Lviv offers services to refugees in need

    03:34

  • Sen. Manchin: U.S. can support Ukraine 'every way we possibly can'

    10:14

  • 'Nothing short of historic': Joe praises WH, Congress for Ukraine response

    08:40

  • Engel: Russians seem to be on their back foot around Kyiv

    05:36

  • Why it would still take weeks for Russia to go into Kyiv

    08:41

  • Putin has fallen into the 'dictator trap', says professor

    06:36

  • 'Everything is life and death for Russia': Writer searches for clues in Putin's writings

    10:15

  • Delay of spring training had impact on Florida businesses, communities

    02:49

  • 'He's going to ask for more help': Zelenskyy to address members of Congress

    05:55

  • Zelenskyy advisor says false Russian propaganda is Putin 'excuse' to use chemical weapons

    06:02

  • Teachers in Ukraine and beyond are answering the calls of their students

    03:14

Morning Joe

'Every weapon we give Ukraine is defensive,' says senator

11:17

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., why he isn't advocating a no-fly zone in Ukraine, his thoughts on how the White House has handled the Russian invasion and why he says if 'it shoots' the U.S. should ship it to Ukrainian forces.March 17, 2022

  • Russia attacks Ukrainian theater serving as a shelter

    03:23
  • Now Playing

    'Every weapon we give Ukraine is defensive,' says senator

    11:17
  • UP NEXT

    Joe: 'Ridiculous' that Medvedev must denounce Putin to play in Wimbledon

    06:11

  • Rising Russian troop deaths take toll on morale

    10:10

  • Zelenskyy asks Germany: Where is your leadership?

    06:07

  • Two Ukrainian mothers make the hard choice to leave their country

    04:13

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All