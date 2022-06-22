'It doesn't work that way': Joe reacts to Sen. Johnson's denial on fake electors

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., is denying being involved in a plot to submit a bogus pro-Trump slate of electors for Michigan and Wisconsin. The Jan. 6 Committee presented text messages between Sean Riley, a top aide to Johnson, and Chris Hodgson, then the director of legislative affairs for then-VP Mike Pence. The Morning Joe panel discusses.June 22, 2022