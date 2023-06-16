IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Sen. Romney: All Trump had to do was hand in the documents; why didn't he turn them in?

07:45

Some in the Republican Party are speaking out against Donald Trump's handling of classified documents, including Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who says he's angry the country will go through tumult because of the documents. Sen. Romney also asks why Trump didn't just return the documents. The Morning Joe panel discusses.June 16, 2023

