  • Biden and allies gear up to slap new sanctions on Putin

    03:55

  • 'It's heartbreaking': Senators meet with refugees at Polish border

    12:24
    Sen. Portman: Difference between attacks and questions about a judge's record

    03:31
    Why Putin's options in Ukraine are 'extremely limited'

    13:03

  • Joe: It’s one GOP grievance after another at Jackson hearing

    08:55

  • The first lady of Ukraine fights on

    04:06

  • Why Putin faces three basic choices in Ukraine

    11:39

  • Jeh Johnson: Biden WH is being tested on how far they will go in Ukraine

    04:44

  • GOP colleagues made 'baseless' attacks against Judge Jackson: Sen. Coons

    08:49

  • Will more Senate Republicans open a line of attack on Ketanji Brown Jackson?

    07:53

  • Kharkiv's remaining residents resort to living underground to survive

    04:49

  • U.S. sending Soviet air defense systems to Ukraine forces

    11:10

  • Russian forces reportedly shoot at peaceful protesters

    01:30

  • Ukraine forces reclaim Kyiv suburb

    01:09

  • Does the United States have a free speech problem?

    17:16

  • In Ukraine, Putin continues to dig himself 'a hole he can never climb out of'

    05:57

  • Joe: Putin doesn't care how many Russian soldiers die in Ukraine — but their mothers might

    16:38

  • Durbin: GOP ‘Fire-breathers’ on judiciary committee like Hawley are ‘ruining their party’

    07:17

  • Poroshenko: Ukraine isn't only fighting for our soul, but for the West. Help us save you.

    07:51

  • Boeing 737 plane crashes in China with more than 130 people on board

    00:34

Morning Joe

Sen. Portman: Difference between attacks and questions about a judge's record

03:31

Senators Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., discuss the second day of hearings for SCOTUS nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.March 23, 2022

