Sen. Portman: Difference between attacks and questions about a judge's record

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden and allies gear up to slap new sanctions on Putin03:55
'It's heartbreaking': Senators meet with refugees at Polish border12:24
Now Playing
Sen. Portman: Difference between attacks and questions about a judge's record03:31
UP NEXT
Why Putin's options in Ukraine are 'extremely limited'13:03
Joe: It’s one GOP grievance after another at Jackson hearing08:55
The first lady of Ukraine fights on04:06
Why Putin faces three basic choices in Ukraine11:39
Jeh Johnson: Biden WH is being tested on how far they will go in Ukraine04:44
GOP colleagues made 'baseless' attacks against Judge Jackson: Sen. Coons08:49
Will more Senate Republicans open a line of attack on Ketanji Brown Jackson?07:53
Kharkiv's remaining residents resort to living underground to survive04:49
U.S. sending Soviet air defense systems to Ukraine forces11:10
Russian forces reportedly shoot at peaceful protesters01:30
Ukraine forces reclaim Kyiv suburb01:09
Does the United States have a free speech problem?17:16
In Ukraine, Putin continues to dig himself 'a hole he can never climb out of'05:57
Joe: Putin doesn't care how many Russian soldiers die in Ukraine — but their mothers might16:38
Durbin: GOP ‘Fire-breathers’ on judiciary committee like Hawley are ‘ruining their party’07:17
Poroshenko: Ukraine isn't only fighting for our soul, but for the West. Help us save you.07:51
Boeing 737 plane crashes in China with more than 130 people on board00:34
Sen. Portman: Difference between attacks and questions about a judge's record03:31
Senators Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., discuss the second day of hearings for SCOTUS nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.March 23, 2022
Biden and allies gear up to slap new sanctions on Putin03:55
'It's heartbreaking': Senators meet with refugees at Polish border12:24
Now Playing
Sen. Portman: Difference between attacks and questions about a judge's record03:31
UP NEXT
Why Putin's options in Ukraine are 'extremely limited'13:03
Joe: It’s one GOP grievance after another at Jackson hearing08:55
The first lady of Ukraine fights on04:06