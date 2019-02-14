Morning Joe

Sen. Merkley: This deal is probably best that could be done

04:45

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., weighs in on the continued fight over the border wall. Sen. Merkley also weighs in on former interior secretary Ryan Zinke who will work at Washington lobbying firm Turnberry Solutions despite a '17 executive order on lobbying.Feb. 14, 2019

