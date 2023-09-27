IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'A very serious few years ahead of him': Trump liable for fraud

    05:46

  • Cassidy Hutchinson: I live with the guilt of being complicit in things leading up to Jan. 6

    07:24

  • Cassidy Hutchinson: I came to this moment because of Liz Cheney

    02:23

  • Cassidy Hutchinson: We need to make sure closest Trump gets to WH again is the federal courthouse

    00:32

  • Rep. Slotkin: UAW strike is about skilled trade workers and the middle class

    07:36

  • 'This is a 9-1-1 for democracy': Don't 'sleepwalk' into second Trump presidency, says writer

    13:17

  • 'Everyone thought they were joking': Take school shooting threats seriously, says PSA

    09:06

  • North Korea to expel U.S. soldier Travis King

    00:39
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Menendez gets support from Republicans, set to appear in federal court

    04:41
  • UP NEXT

    Author Carl Hiaasen releases new book, has some speaking events canceled

    08:08

  • How a shutdown could impact health care for veterans

    03:36

  • Trauma surgeon speaks to racism, violence and says book is 'roadmap to healing'

    09:25

  • Better pay and benefits for UAW workers will help the economy, says senator

    10:04

  • Military to begin training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets

    10:01

  • Hunter Biden sues Rudy Giuliani over laptop

    00:49

  • Jon Meacham: What worries me most is what Trump says when he isn't confused

    09:01

  • Claire McCaskill: This is one of the worst things Trump has ever said, where is the GOP?

    05:40

  • Joe: The president needs to start talking about Trump being too old

    06:43

  • Climate scientist says climate is resilient to a point, but time is running out

    05:42

  • Democracy emerges as the new kitchen table issue

    04:16

Morning Joe

Sen. Menendez gets support from Republicans, set to appear in federal court

04:41

Sen. Bob Menendez is accused in an illegal bribery scheme, as prosecutors allege that he and his wife took gold bars, a Mercedes and cash to help three businessmen and the Egyptian government. Yet Sen. Menendez says he won't resign, and he is getting support from some Republican senators. Sen. Menendez is also set to appear in federal court Wednesday.Sept. 27, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    'A very serious few years ahead of him': Trump liable for fraud

    05:46

  • Cassidy Hutchinson: I live with the guilt of being complicit in things leading up to Jan. 6

    07:24

  • Cassidy Hutchinson: I came to this moment because of Liz Cheney

    02:23

  • Cassidy Hutchinson: We need to make sure closest Trump gets to WH again is the federal courthouse

    00:32

  • Rep. Slotkin: UAW strike is about skilled trade workers and the middle class

    07:36

  • 'This is a 9-1-1 for democracy': Don't 'sleepwalk' into second Trump presidency, says writer

    13:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All