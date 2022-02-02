Sen. McConnell says he opposes shortening sentences for Jan. 6 rioters
As the January 6 committee is investigating Trump's role in proposing the seizure of voting machines during the 2020 elections, Sen. McConnell says he is opposed to shortening the sentences for individuals who took part in the January 6 insurrection.Feb. 2, 2022
