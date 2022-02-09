IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Sen. McConnell's 'clear and unambiguous' rebuke of January 6

    06:19
  • UP NEXT

    Hillary Clinton to headline the Forbes 30/50 Summit

    09:55

  • Richard Haass: Biden vow is not a 'decisive development'

    08:00

  • 'Insurgency' looks at GOP past and its impact on the present

    05:35

  • Recreating how 'The Nineties' felt when they were actually happening

    07:57

  • Facebook whistleblower on social media's impact on adolescent mental health

    06:24

  • Senate Republicans distancing themselves from RNC January 6 rhetoric

    03:20

  • Teachers Union head: I'm asking the CDC to weigh in on school masking

    09:32

  • Nikki Haley calls out Mike Pence over his election remarks

    07:11

  • ColorComm28 list celebrates Black women in communications

    05:18

  • Joe: Pence refuting Trump's claims hopefully a 'turn in the right direction'

    09:24

  • How Michael Flynn is fighting the same battle by other means

    07:33

  • Baseball players, owners at impasse in negotiations

    04:41

  • Americans back to work at 'record-setting pace,' says Biden economic adviser

    05:48

  • Rep. Kinzinger: The RNC deserves every aspect of backlash

    12:30

  • Top Biden aide says Russian invasion of Ukraine could come 'any day'

    03:05

  • Jan. 6 committee receives documents ripped by Trump; National Archives retrieves records from Mar-a-Lago

    05:59

  • Mike Pence's delicate balancing act

    08:30

  • John Elway says accusations in Flores suit 'false and defamatory'

    07:30

  • Steele: GOP rails against cancel culture, but censuring Cheney, Kinzinger is ultimate in cancel culture

    08:05

Morning Joe

Sen. McConnell's 'clear and unambiguous' rebuke of January 6

06:19

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell disagreed Tuesday with the Republican National Committee’s recent censure of two GOP lawmakers, as well as its characterization of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.Feb. 9, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Sen. McConnell's 'clear and unambiguous' rebuke of January 6

    06:19
  • UP NEXT

    Hillary Clinton to headline the Forbes 30/50 Summit

    09:55

  • Richard Haass: Biden vow is not a 'decisive development'

    08:00

  • 'Insurgency' looks at GOP past and its impact on the present

    05:35

  • Recreating how 'The Nineties' felt when they were actually happening

    07:57

  • Facebook whistleblower on social media's impact on adolescent mental health

    06:24

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All