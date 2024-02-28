IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sen. Manchin says term limits the key to 'performance' in Congress
Feb. 28, 2024

    Sen. Manchin says term limits the key to 'performance' in Congress

    12:40
Morning Joe

Sen. Manchin says term limits the key to 'performance' in Congress

12:40

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., joins Morning Joe to discuss the 2024 presidential race, the Israel-Gaza war and its impact on the U.S. presidential race, why he chose not to mount a third-party run for office, border bill negotiations and why he supports congressional term limits.Feb. 28, 2024

    Sen. Manchin says term limits the key to 'performance' in Congress

    12:40
