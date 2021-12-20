IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Joe: With Sen. Manchin, it's never over; there's always another deal to be had

08:58

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Sunday that he will not vote for President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Act. The Morning Joe panel discusses Sen. Manchin's move, the WH response and what happens next.Dec. 20, 2021

