    Sen. Klobuchar: Democrats stood on the side of veterans

    11:43
    Steve Kornacki: Kansas referendum brought out big number of voters

Morning Joe

Sen. Klobuchar: Democrats stood on the side of veterans

11:43

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., joins Morning Joe to discuss the Senate's passing of the PACT Act for veterans and the results of Kansas' referendum on abortion rights.Aug. 3, 2022

    Sen. Klobuchar: Democrats stood on the side of veterans

    11:43
    Steve Kornacki: Kansas referendum brought out big number of voters

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

