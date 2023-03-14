Sen. Kaine on DeSantis' Ukraine remarks: 'Very, very troubling'

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., discusses President Biden's Monday remarks that the U.S. banking system is safe after Silicon Valley Bank shutdown. Sen. Kaine also discusses the Senate voting on bill to repeal the 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for Use of Military Force (AUMF). Sen. Kaine also discusses Gov. Ron DeSantis' remarks about the war in Ukraine.March 14, 2023