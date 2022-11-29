IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • United States must defeat Iran to advance in World Cup

    09:34
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Kaine: Authoritarians are learning some painful lessons from ordinary people

    05:14
  • UP NEXT

    Ukraine support a likely topic for Macron, Biden during visit, says ambassador

    07:56

  • 'I've tried very hard to just keep going': Maria Ressa on standing up to a dictator

    09:02

  • How a 'risky experiment with loneliness' is impacting young people

    07:40

  • Pence denounces Trump's dinner while House GOP remains silent

    09:23

  • Richard Haass: Xi Jinping has a real dilemma with 'zero-Covid' policy

    08:40

  • I'm surprised anyone is still surprised by Trump's actions: Jonathan Greenblatt

    10:30

  • 'I have a sacred obligation': Wendell Pierce steps into role of Willy Loman

    07:06

  • Poroshenko: Ukraine doesn't trade freedom, democracy for electricity

    05:48

  • How Reagan brought the Cold War to a peaceful victory

    08:24

  • White House denounces Trump's dinner with Holocaust denier

    04:21

  • Protests against Covid controls erupt across China

    03:10

  • Millions ordered to boil water after power outage at Houston plant

    00:31

  • Turnout surge in Georgia for early voting in runoff

    07:32

  • Georgia voters react to Walker in new Warnock campaign ad

    03:22

  • Charlie Sykes: GOP waiting around for someone else to take care of Trump for them

    10:02

  • Joe: This is your Republican Party; this is why you keep losing elections

    05:42

  • Challenges Bob Iger faces in his return as Disney's CEO

    07:09

  • Pastor Tim Keller on the power of forgiveness

    08:26

Morning Joe

Sen. Kaine: Authoritarians are learning some painful lessons from ordinary people

05:14

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., reacts to US Men’s National Soccer Team Captain Tyler Adams' handling of criticism from an Iranian journalist. Sen. Kaine also discusses lockdown protests in China, protests in Iran and recent mass shootings in Virginia and if the Senate can get an assault weapons ban passed.Nov. 29, 2022

  • United States must defeat Iran to advance in World Cup

    09:34
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Kaine: Authoritarians are learning some painful lessons from ordinary people

    05:14
  • UP NEXT

    Ukraine support a likely topic for Macron, Biden during visit, says ambassador

    07:56

  • 'I've tried very hard to just keep going': Maria Ressa on standing up to a dictator

    09:02

  • How a 'risky experiment with loneliness' is impacting young people

    07:40

  • Pence denounces Trump's dinner while House GOP remains silent

    09:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All