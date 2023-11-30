IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

I am repulsed by what I just saw: Mika reacts to Sen. Kennedy's Chicago remarks

06:15

Dr. Megan Ranney from Yale’s School of Public Health corrected Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., on Tuesday during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on gun violence when the senator asked why Chicago "has become America’s largest outdoor shooting range." Dr. Ranney corrected him by saying 'Mississippi, Louisiana, and Missouri actually have higher firearm death rates.' Mika Brzezinski reacts to Sen. Kennedy's questions.Nov. 30, 2023

