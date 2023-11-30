I am repulsed by what I just saw: Mika reacts to Sen. Kennedy's Chicago remarks

Dr. Megan Ranney from Yale’s School of Public Health corrected Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., on Tuesday during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on gun violence when the senator asked why Chicago "has become America’s largest outdoor shooting range." Dr. Ranney corrected him by saying 'Mississippi, Louisiana, and Missouri actually have higher firearm death rates.' Mika Brzezinski reacts to Sen. Kennedy's questions.Nov. 30, 2023