    Fetterman likely to remain in inpatient care for clinical depression for 'a few weeks'

Morning Joe

Fetterman likely to remain in inpatient care for clinical depression for 'a few weeks'

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) has checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to receive treatment for clinical depression, his chief of staff announced Thursday. A close senior aide said Fetterman would likely remain in inpatient care for clinical depression for "a few weeks," adding that doctors are trying different medications and require time to identify the correct dosage. NBC's Dasha Burns joins Morning Joe with the latest.Feb. 17, 2023

