Sen. Manchin: U.S. can support Ukraine 'every way we possibly can'
10:14
Share this -
copied
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., joins Morning Joe to discuss Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's planned address to Congress, banning Russian energy imports and increasing U.S. energy production. Sen. Manchin also discusses President Biden's SCOTUS pick, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.March 16, 2022
UP NEXT
Engel: Russians seem to be on their back foot around Kyiv
05:36
'Nothing short of historic': Joe praises WH, Congress for Ukraine response
08:40
Why it would still take weeks for Russia to go into Kyiv
08:41
Putin has fallen into the 'dictator trap', says professor
06:36
'Everything is life and death for Russia': Writer searches for clues in Putin's writings
10:15
Delay of spring training had impact on Florida businesses, communities