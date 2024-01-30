IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Nikki Haley stands by praising verdict in E. Jean Carroll case

  • Steve Rattner: Economy performing more strongly than expected

    Sen. Graham 'threw Trump under the bus' in special grand jury testimony, book says

    Donny Deutsch: 'Trump was always about strength, and he's looking weak'

  • Joe: Who are these cowards in the GOP that comply with everything Trump says?

  • If border bill fails, time for Biden to take control of Texas border, says writer

  • Joyce Vance: Donald Trump will pay every last penny of this money to E. Jean Carroll

  • WH: We will respond 'at our choosing' to drone strike in Jordan

  • Biden generates Black voter excitement in South Carolina

  • 'Nakedly-cynical politics' at play in efforts to tank border compromise

  • John Kirby: We don't want a wider war in the region, but we'll do what we have to do

  • George Conway: Verdict not just about defamation but about Trump's 'distorted state of mind'

  • 'She's feeling great': E. Jean Carroll attorney offers update, reacts to verdict

  • Charlie Sykes: There's a cumulative weight of Trump's legal baggage

  • 'You can't campaign a defamation verdict away': What's ahead for Trump

  • 'Everyday it gets harder; it feels like nobody cares': Mandana Dayani meets with families of hostages held by Hamas

  • Tesla's stock plunge: EV growth market shows signs of beginning to 'stall out'

  • 'Trump's showing extreme weakness': Is he afraid of debating a woman?

  • 'Trumpism is about nihilism; it’s the ‘burn it down’ caucus': Molly Jong-Fast

  • Claire McCaskill: I wish Navarro’s sentence was ‘four years instead of four months’

Morning Joe

Sen. Graham 'threw Trump under the bus' in special grand jury testimony, book says

Investigative journalists Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman join Morning Joe to discuss their new book 'Find Me the Votes: A Hard-Charging Georgia Prosecutor, a Rogue President, and the Plot to Steal an American Election'.Jan. 30, 2024

