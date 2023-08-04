IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: Republicans are willing to trash every U.S. institution for Trump

    10:44

  • Hunter Biden business associate testifies he has no knowledge of wrongdoing by Joe Biden

    06:40
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Graham says judge in latest indictment hates Trump

    03:44
  • UP NEXT

    Support for Biden slipping among key groups, polling shows

    10:38

  • Trump's lead in Iowa less dominant than it is nationwide, new poll shows

    05:10

  • Doris Kearns Goodwin: It takes grace, humility to give a concession speech

    08:51

  • Speaker McCarthy gives angry response to question about the 2020 election

    07:32

  • DeSantis says he'll start 'slitting throats' of bureaucrats on day one in office

    06:14

  • Special counsel cites potential conflicts from Mar-a-Lago defense attorney

    04:53

  • Dave Aronberg: Trump wont get latest case moved from D.C.

    08:46

  • Arizona secretary of state reacts to challenger dropping bid to overturn election

    09:06

  • 'Trump did this. He'll do it again': New GOP group ad focuses on indictment

    02:23

  • Mike Pence delivers one of his strongest criticisms yet of Trump

    03:19

  • Sen. Blumenthal: The indictment shows no one is above the law

    08:31

  • Glenn Kirschner: Cameras in the courtroom should be a must

    07:57

  • Bill Barr believes Jack Smith has 'a lot more to come'

    09:43

  • Trump will be arraigned in DC federal court today; here's what to expect

    04:56

  • Bob Woodward: This indictment shows the facts still matter

    05:29

  • 'I don't think Jack Smith is done with Trump yet': Former House member

    09:50

  • Neal Katyal: The facts of this indictment aren't yet all written in stone

    06:33

Morning Joe

Sen. Graham says judge in latest indictment hates Trump

03:44

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., one of former President Trump's most vocal supporters, weighed in on the latest Trump indictment, saying the judge in the case hates Trump and he calls for relocating the trial.Aug. 4, 2023

  • Joe: Republicans are willing to trash every U.S. institution for Trump

    10:44

  • Hunter Biden business associate testifies he has no knowledge of wrongdoing by Joe Biden

    06:40
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Graham says judge in latest indictment hates Trump

    03:44
  • UP NEXT

    Support for Biden slipping among key groups, polling shows

    10:38

  • Trump's lead in Iowa less dominant than it is nationwide, new poll shows

    05:10

  • Doris Kearns Goodwin: It takes grace, humility to give a concession speech

    08:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All