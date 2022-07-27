Sen. Coons: I have confidence in Attorney General Garland

- UP NEXT
DOJ investigating Trump's actions in Jan. 6 criminal probe08:48
Why Republicans should follow Cheney and Hogan's lead07:17
QAnon candidates are losing but their ideas are spreading, argues writer02:41
Missing texts are critical to Jan. 6 investigation, says senator06:02
New documentary ‘Facing Eviction’ sheds light on the housing crisis during the pandemic08:26
Biden slams GOP for opposing assault weapon ban at NOBLE conference07:36
Poland's Former Foreign Minister: 'If Putin conquers Ukraine, he'll come for us next.'08:06
New book 'The Big Lie' charts Trump's rise, fall, and the enablers who helped along the way05:25
J.D. Vance slammed after suggesting women should stay in violent marriages04:51
Fauci: Monkeypox should 'absolutely' be taken seriously — here's what you need to know09:04
New documentary shines light on shocking postnatal mortality rates for Black women07:02
Carolyn Maloney gears up for primary against colleague Jerry Nadler in redrawn N.Y. district05:39
Kinzinger: Secret Service, Ginni Thomas told media they'll talk to us. Our doors are open.10:16
Remembering Mika's mom, Emilie Brzezinski05:12
Joe: There was no inaction on Jan. 6. Why would Trump stop something he planned for months?03:29
I helped investigate Watergate. The Secret Service texts are like Nixon's lost tapes.05:02
Beschloss: Think the failures of Jan. 6 a coincidence? You may believe in the tooth fairy.03:57
Joe: Trump's biggest enablers were begging him to stop. How is he not already in jail?05:21
GOP's Ivy league elitists playing populist with 'deadly results'03:48
Biden set to announce 'Safer American Plan,' to help communities fight crime04:29
