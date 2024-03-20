IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sen. Brown slams GOP challenger as 'looking out for himself' over people of Ohio
  • Trump is standing by his attack on Jewish Democrats

  • No evidence Hunter Biden did anything to peddle official influence, says House member

  • Intel awarded $8.5B in CHIPS Act grants

Morning Joe

Sen. Brown slams GOP challenger as 'looking out for himself' over people of Ohio

Bernie Moreno, a former car dealer and blockchain entrepreneur, has won Ohio’s Republican Senate nomination. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, joins Morning Joe to discuss Moreno's primary win and why he says Moreno doesn't represent the people of Ohio.March 20, 2024

