    Sen. Brown: Ohio voters rejected the power grab politicians were making

    03:50
Morning Joe

Sen. Brown: Ohio voters rejected the power grab politicians were making

03:50

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, joins Morning Joe to discuss voters in the state rejecting a Republican-backed ballot measure Tuesday that would make it harder to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. Sen. Brown says Ohio voters rejected the power grab politicians in Columbus were making.Aug. 9, 2023

    Sen. Brown: Ohio voters rejected the power grab politicians were making

    03:50
