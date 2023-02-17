IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: Trump Republicans have been the first to talk about how horrible America is

    08:13

  • CDC report finds unprecedented levels of mental health challenges in teenage girls and LGBTQ+ students

    07:45
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Brown: Norfolk Southern is going to be held responsible, we're going to make sure that.

    08:38
  • UP NEXT

    Rattner: Britain's economy is 'in pretty rough shape' 

    04:05

  • MAGA-zine: A satirical look at 'Maga-World'

    08:00

  • Greg Bluestein: Trump's statement that he was exonerated in election probe is a flat-out lie

    06:06

  • Fetterman likely to remain in inpatient care for clinical depression for 'a few weeks'

    04:23

  • How Cisco is doing good for the world - and their business

    06:46

  • Harris: We shot down the Chinese surveillance balloon because it needed to be shot down

    04:05

  • EPA Chief: We will be here until the job is done

    03:41

  • Appeals court rules against Kari Lake in challenge of election results

    08:15

  • Why Trump supporters will likely never support Pence

    10:46

  • Virginia House compromises and passes gun-related bill

    05:03

  • 'Unscripted' goes behind the scenes of the battle for power at CBS and Viacom

    05:27

  • 'Hand-Off' examines the Bush administration's national security and foreign policy

    08:51

  • Samantha Power: How democracy can win

    08:48

  • Ukraine's first lady to take the stage at 30/50 Summit

    05:38

  • Senators make new push to protect kids online

    06:57

  • Joe: Now Pence is claiming privilege that he can't tell the truth about Jan. 6?

    06:40

  • Rev. Sharpton: Gov. DeSantis is playing petty politics; he wants to be baby Trump

    06:39

Morning Joe

Sen. Brown: Norfolk Southern is going to be held responsible, we're going to make sure that.

08:38

After derailing in East Palestine, a train carrying hazardous chemicals contaminated the air and water. Sen. Sherrod Brown calls on Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to declare a disaster so the state can request federal aid for the cleanup process. Sen. Brown joins Morning Joe to share his ongoing concerns and issues a warning to Norfolk Southern: "under no condition should you be asking anybody to sign away their legal rights for that one or two-thousand-dollar check when dealing with people who are in desperate need."Feb. 17, 2023

  • Joe: Trump Republicans have been the first to talk about how horrible America is

    08:13

  • CDC report finds unprecedented levels of mental health challenges in teenage girls and LGBTQ+ students

    07:45
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Brown: Norfolk Southern is going to be held responsible, we're going to make sure that.

    08:38
  • UP NEXT

    Rattner: Britain's economy is 'in pretty rough shape' 

    04:05

  • MAGA-zine: A satirical look at 'Maga-World'

    08:00

  • Greg Bluestein: Trump's statement that he was exonerated in election probe is a flat-out lie

    06:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All