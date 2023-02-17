Sen. Brown: Norfolk Southern is going to be held responsible, we're going to make sure that.

After derailing in East Palestine, a train carrying hazardous chemicals contaminated the air and water. Sen. Sherrod Brown calls on Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to declare a disaster so the state can request federal aid for the cleanup process. Sen. Brown joins Morning Joe to share his ongoing concerns and issues a warning to Norfolk Southern: "under no condition should you be asking anybody to sign away their legal rights for that one or two-thousand-dollar check when dealing with people who are in desperate need."Feb. 17, 2023