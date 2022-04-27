IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ukrainian Foreign Minister: We will not stop until we win

    09:37

  • How governments helped fuel an infodemic during Covid

    08:02
    Sen. King: Biden doesn't get enough credit for coalition on Ukraine

    07:46
    GOP voters less concerned with homophobic, racist remarks than Dem voters, poll finds

    05:22

  • Premature deliveries a side effect of the war in Ukraine

    03:37

  • RNC withdraws from future debate commission events

    05:57

  • 'Rock & Roll High School with Pete Ganbarg' returns for second season

    10:58

  • President Biden expected to grant clemency to 78 people

    06:44

  • Andrew Ross Sorkin: Questions remain after Twitter accepts Musk's offer

    06:37

  • Russia strikes Ukraine's rails hours after U.S. visit

    07:38

  • Polish mayor says city is at capacity, asks for resources from White House

    07:24

  • Younger Americans feeling down, depressed, or hopeless, polling finds

    02:58

  • Dr. Deborah Birx details tackling Covid inside Trump's White House

    07:42

  • Sen. McConnell felt 'exhilarated' January 6 violence discredited Trump, book alleges

    07:48

  • United States announces aid, diplomatic push during Kyiv trip

    10:58

  • An argument for letting Ukraine into NATO

    05:46

  • Brand Up, Brand Down: Right-wing populism, big tech and Ron DeSantis

    06:22

  • David Frum: In my opinion, DeSantis did not want this fight

    05:59

  • Twitter set to accept Elon Musk takeover offer, according to Reuters

    03:31

  • Russian forces step up attacks on Mariupol steel plant

    08:56

Morning Joe

Sen. King: Biden doesn't get enough credit for coalition on Ukraine

07:46

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, joins Morning Joe to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine, including how the U.S. has supplied aid to Ukraine and the life and legacy of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.April 27, 2022

