Secy. Mayorkas: There's a right way and wrong way to seek relief in the U.S.

Title 42, the pandemic-era policy that immediately expels migrants without providing asylum hearings, has expired. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas joins Morning Joe to discuss the influx arrivals at the border, why he says President Biden has expanded lawful pathways for individuals seeking relief, why he says migrants should use a safe, lawful path if they are seeking relief in the U.S. and why he is urging Congress to pass immigration reform.May 12, 2023