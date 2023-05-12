IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Why the town hall could be damaging for Trump politically and legally

    08:00
    Secy. Mayorkas: There's a right way and wrong way to seek relief in the U.S.

    08:44
    Steve Rattner: Unprecedented market fears of U.S. default

    06:04

  • Town hall was 'a good wake up call' for Republicans and Democrats, says writer

    07:13

  • U.S. faces as nationwide teachers shortage

    06:52

  • Doctor 'can't sugarcoat' the dangers of government interference in medicine

    07:21

  • 'It's about security and humanity': Fmr. WH staffer on Title 42 expiring

    06:18

  • Hollywood mogul says he will deliver 'all the resources' to Biden's re-election campaign

    01:10

  • 'It's our turn to speak up': Female state senators in South Carolina stop near-total abortion ban

    10:36

  • Joe: We can't let Trump spew lies nonstop in any interview or town hall 

    08:02

  • Trump refers to town hall moderator as 'nasty person'

    01:48

  • Joe: Trump town hall was a 'disgraceful performance'

    10:00

  • U.S. and UAE wrap up climate summit in D.C.

    03:55

  • If Rep. Santos had any 'decency or dignity' he would resign, says GOP House member

    08:00

  • Sen. Murphy: GOP saying the rules don't matter as long as Trump is in office

    05:41

  • What will change at the border as Title 42 is set to expire?

    04:11

  • How 'Monica' is about family and forgiveness

    06:21

  • E. Jean Carroll: This is a big win for all women

    11:53

  • Rep. George Santos facing 13 federal charges

    02:18

  • E. Jean Carroll: Yesterday was the happiest day of my life

    03:09

Morning Joe

Secy. Mayorkas: There's a right way and wrong way to seek relief in the U.S.

08:44

Title 42, the pandemic-era policy that immediately expels migrants without providing asylum hearings, has expired. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas joins Morning Joe to discuss the influx arrivals at the border, why he says President Biden has expanded lawful pathways for individuals seeking relief, why he says migrants should use a safe, lawful path if they are seeking relief in the U.S. and why he is urging Congress to pass immigration reform.May 12, 2023

  • Now Playing

  • UP NEXT

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

