  • A majority of voters don't want Trump back in office, polling shows

  • President Macron: Global Citizen's 'Power Our Planet' aims to fill $16 billion climate funding gap

    Congressman calls for tech overhaul of security clearances after recent leaks

    Trump mocks 'progressive' Lindsey Graham during fundraiser speech

  • Haley implies Biden won't make it to 86, White House fires back

  • Cross-examination heats up in Trump rape trial

  • The Evangelical Movement and its complicated relationship with politics and reality

  • 'Widespread agreement' in NBC poll that American society is racist

  • Dennis Lehane's new novel looks at the desegregation of Boston's public schools

  • We have our work cut out for us: Group works to evacuate Americans from Sudan

  • Global Citizen NOW summit set to kick off Thursday

  • Sen. Coons: McCarthy's bill would impose cuts that none of us want to support

  • Trump has sizable lead over DeSantis in GOP primary polling

  • Steve Rattner: DeSantis has taken on more than he can bite off with Disney

  • Senators encourage Supreme Court to create a code of conduct

  • Voters who don’t want Biden or Trump to run still break for Biden: poll

  • Disney can bring their 'billions of dollars' and jobs to S.C., says Nikki Haley

  • 'Funny, sexy and provocative': Lorraine Hansberry's 'The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window' opens on Broadway

  • What a 'dark and scary story' from 100 years ago has to say about the present

  • Rev. Al: Harry Belafonte changed culture and politics at the same time

Morning Joe

Congressman calls for tech overhaul of security clearances after recent leaks

Congressman Jim Himes (D-CT) joins Morning Joe to shed light on the ongoing issues with high security clearances and access to classified information. With 21-year-old Jack Teixeira's recent accusations of leaking classified documents, Himes argues for the need for more attention to social media during the clearance process and a technological revamp of access to this information. April 28, 2023

