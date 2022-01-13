IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Marking one year of Kevin McCarthy's hypocrisy

    11:08
    Secretary of State: My strong hope is Russia will take the path of diplomacy and dialogue

    12:08
    Rep. Val Demings: Law enforcement has a responsibility to get vaccinated

    08:52

  • James Patterson and Mike Lupica team up for 'The Horsewoman'

    07:17

  • Joe: It all comes down to ‘The Big Grift'

    06:47

  • Sen. Murphy: We need to restore the filibuster to what people think it is

    10:28

  • Sen. Schumer: Mitt Romney knows Donald Trump and Joe Biden aren't the same

    05:56

  • Sen. Schumer: Efforts to curb voting rights a real threat to our democracy

    09:06

  • British PM Boris Johnson apologizes for attending party during lockdown

    01:34

  • Did Biden overshoot the mark in voting rights speech?

    11:56

  • Outpouring of love and support following death of Bob Saget

    04:37

  • Richard Haass: At some point, Putin will have to decide what he wants

    06:37

  • A defense of 'Succession' actor Jeremy Strong

    07:56

  • Forbes and Know Your Value launch inaugural 50 Over 50 Asia list

    05:52

  • Martin Luther King III: We need to see how the WH will get voting rights bills passed

    07:09

  • Biden set to give Georgia voting rights speech; Stacey Abrams won't be in attendance

    11:06

  • Dr. Gottlieb: Velocity of omicron spread putting great burden on society

    10:25

  • U.S. and Russia hold high-stakes meeting amid growing Ukraine crisis

    07:05

  • SCOTUS appears likely to strike down federal, large employer vaccination mandate

    11:54

  • How some TV shows are putting the pandemic in the past

    07:32

Secretary of State: My strong hope is Russia will take the path of diplomacy and dialogue

12:08

Secretary of State Antony Blinken joins Morning Joe to discuss new reports of U.S. diplomats struck with suspected 'Havana Syndrome' and why he says those responsible will suffer 'severe consequences.' Blinken also discusses where talks stand between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine.Jan. 13, 2022

