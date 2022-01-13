Secretary of State: My strong hope is Russia will take the path of diplomacy and dialogue
12:08
Secretary of State Antony Blinken joins Morning Joe to discuss new reports of U.S. diplomats struck with suspected 'Havana Syndrome' and why he says those responsible will suffer 'severe consequences.' Blinken also discusses where talks stand between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine.Jan. 13, 2022
